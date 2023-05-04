Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Ventas by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 9,563 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.92.

VTR opened at $47.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -396.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.18. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $58.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.66.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is -1,500.00%.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

