Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 10,966 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,966 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $8,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,956,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 56,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 2,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 245.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 39,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 28,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $105.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.97 and a 200 day moving average of $96.83. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.60 and a 52 week high of $121.23. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHRW. Morgan Stanley began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.64.

Insider Activity

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,691.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $354,109.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,691.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

