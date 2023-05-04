Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $8,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,928,000 after acquiring an additional 850,479 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson by 258.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,900,000 after purchasing an additional 633,821 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 19.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,322,000 after buying an additional 395,419 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 738,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,792,000 after buying an additional 306,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 249.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 365,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,489,000 after acquiring an additional 260,500 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $1,217,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,248. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total value of $517,503.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,295.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,084 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nordson Stock Down 1.1 %

Several research firms have issued reports on NDSN. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Nordson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.20.

Nordson stock opened at $215.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.89 and a fifty-two week high of $251.26.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Nordson had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $610.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

See Also

