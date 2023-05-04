Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 45.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,889,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,212,000 after buying an additional 1,827,696 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,228,000 after acquiring an additional 585,804 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,177,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,912,000 after acquiring an additional 459,097 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,382.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,518,000 after acquiring an additional 387,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 106.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,523,000 after acquiring an additional 365,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $149.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.65. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.68 and a 1 year high of $190.76.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.92% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 98.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $72,100.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $156.50 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.82.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

