Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.72 Million Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 82,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 46.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 179.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:VNO opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $38.32.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.61). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $445.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

