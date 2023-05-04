Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Fox Factory by 431.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,226,000 after purchasing an additional 267,147 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the first quarter worth $17,905,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter worth $16,092,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 89.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 295,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,382,000 after acquiring an additional 139,284 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 137,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,860,000 after purchasing an additional 81,805 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fox Factory presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

Fox Factory stock opened at $110.27 on Thursday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.28 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $408.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.86 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

