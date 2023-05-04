Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PH. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 302.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,668,000 after buying an additional 140,965 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,229,000 after buying an additional 12,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 16,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.42, for a total value of $5,542,460.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,276,811.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.08.

Shares of PH stock opened at $323.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $329.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.27. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $364.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 54.96%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

