Metis Global Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,313,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,427,000 after buying an additional 113,618 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,316,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,413,000 after acquiring an additional 283,850 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 21.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,094,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,483,000 after purchasing an additional 538,087 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Logitech International by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,807,000 after purchasing an additional 466,632 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,538,000 after purchasing an additional 375,685 shares in the last quarter. 35.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $62.68 on Thursday. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $68.17. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wedbush cut shares of Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Logitech International from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.67.

In other news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $140,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,226.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

