LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 874,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,180 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 5.87% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $43,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 34.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 6,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JHML opened at $51.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.73. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.55 and a fifty-two week high of $54.38. The company has a market cap of $715.36 million, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

