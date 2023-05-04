Metis Global Partners LLC Has $749,000 Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 176.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in STERIS by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,842,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,969,222,000 after purchasing an additional 146,928 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in STERIS by 10.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,087,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $845,914,000 after purchasing an additional 488,829 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in STERIS by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,289,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $713,177,000 after purchasing an additional 48,229 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in STERIS by 89.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,645,000 after purchasing an additional 451,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in STERIS by 20.4% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 916,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $152,359,000 after purchasing an additional 154,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $187.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -647.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $159.21 and a 12-month high of $236.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.39.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently -648.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on STE. JMP Securities cut their target price on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut STERIS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

