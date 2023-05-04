Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 93.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CHD opened at $97.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 58.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $99.56.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 11,590 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $1,115,305.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,062.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $619,978.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,153.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 11,590 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $1,115,305.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,062.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 381,733 shares of company stock worth $35,881,517 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHD. StockNews.com raised Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.63.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.