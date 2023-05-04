Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 1,636 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,169,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,538,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,970 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,270,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,498,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,948 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5,811.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 804,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,526,000 after acquiring an additional 791,316 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4,684.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 631,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,332,000 after acquiring an additional 618,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 318.8% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 605,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,989,000 after acquiring an additional 460,600 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TROW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.30.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $105.76 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $135.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.90.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 72.94%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Featured Stories

