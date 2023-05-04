Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,998 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $362,236,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 21.1% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,246 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $257.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.50.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LULU stock opened at $383.12 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $387.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $339.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.15. The company has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a PE ratio of 57.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

