Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,323,807,000 after buying an additional 59,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,266,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,518,000 after buying an additional 59,048 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,484,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,145,000 after buying an additional 13,379 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,171,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $260,531,000 after buying an additional 100,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 831,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $144,393,000 after buying an additional 130,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $222.58 on Thursday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.25 and a 52-week high of $226.50. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.55 and its 200 day moving average is $203.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.74% and a net margin of 48.20%. The company had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $1,600,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 661,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,408,326.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.74, for a total value of $130,622.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,508,201.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $1,600,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 661,810 shares in the company, valued at $132,408,326.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,213 shares of company stock worth $8,763,311. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Featured Articles

