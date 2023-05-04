Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 729,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,390 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $24,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFUV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $63,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $32.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $35.98.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

