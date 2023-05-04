Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $27,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $377,000. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $756.45.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

BlackRock Trading Down 1.4 %

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,414 shares of company stock worth $28,857,495 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $642.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $664.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $693.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.