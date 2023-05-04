Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 99,264 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,359,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,264 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.54% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $26,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICLN. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,027,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,411,000 after purchasing an additional 611,518 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,717,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,781,000 after purchasing an additional 240,964 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 91.3% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 1,519,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,026,000 after purchasing an additional 725,142 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,392,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,631,000 after purchasing an additional 718,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,371,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,221,000 after purchasing an additional 188,627 shares in the last quarter.

ICLN opened at $18.16 on Thursday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.57.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

