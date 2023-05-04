Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 183.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,479 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.45% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $25,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,958,000 after buying an additional 650,217 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,387,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 54.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,958,000 after purchasing an additional 412,101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13,078.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 348,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,899,000 after purchasing an additional 345,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,900,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,204,000 after purchasing an additional 340,279 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $130.50 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $104.62 and a 12 month high of $137.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

