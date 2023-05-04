Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,247 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $25,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 59,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $797,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $134.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.06. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $155.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

