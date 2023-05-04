Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 64,561 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 64,561 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $25,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.88.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $71.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.35 and a 200-day moving average of $77.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

