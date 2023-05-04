Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $25,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.38.

Linde stock opened at $363.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $353.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $373.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,017 shares of company stock worth $23,775,561 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

