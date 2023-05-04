Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,994 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $25,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 37.5% in the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

General Electric Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $101.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $110.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $102.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 4.17%.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Articles

