Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $25,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $139.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.90 and a 52-week high of $154.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares in the company, valued at $42,219,156.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,219,156.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,178 shares of company stock valued at $17,045,140. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.