Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 11,940 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,940 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Sysco worth $24,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 58.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

SYY opened at $75.32 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.52 and a 200 day moving average of $78.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.20%.

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.27.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

