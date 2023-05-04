Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 17,964 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,964 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.06% of Aflac worth $24,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in Aflac by 534.9% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of AFL stock opened at $67.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $74.01.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,001 shares of company stock worth $2,631,098. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Articles

