Investors Buy Large Volume of Diamondback Energy Call Options (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 16,393 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 110% compared to the average volume of 7,797 call options.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 111.8% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $172.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.55.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 4.6 %

FANG opened at $128.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $103.71 and a one year high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 20.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Stories

