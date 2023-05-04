Traders Buy Large Volume of JOANN Call Options (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 8,243 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,658% compared to the typical volume of 469 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JOAN. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of JOANN from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of JOANN in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of JOANN from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of JOANN from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JOANN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott Sekella purchased 27,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $44,043.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,218.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JOANN

JOANN Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOAN. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in JOANN by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JOANN by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JOANN by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOANN stock opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $73.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.11. JOANN has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $692.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.50 million. JOANN had a negative return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. On average, research analysts expect that JOANN will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

