Guidewire Software Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,297 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,563% compared to the average volume of 78 call options.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $75.32 on Thursday. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $85.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -37.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.12.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $232.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.13 million. Analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.09.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,659 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $127,543.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,681,915.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $193,968.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,605.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $127,543.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,681,915.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,445 shares of company stock worth $2,037,798 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,209,000 after acquiring an additional 57,277 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 15.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,470,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,158,000 after acquiring an additional 335,358 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,812,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,420,000 after acquiring an additional 286,998 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,542,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,473,000 after acquiring an additional 104,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,408,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,102,000 after buying an additional 213,668 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

