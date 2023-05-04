Decentraland Price Down 0.7% Over Last Week (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 4th. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and $52.39 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentraland token can now be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001852 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Decentraland has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Decentraland Token Profile

Decentraland’s launch date was August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,179,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,878,271,532 tokens. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org. The Reddit community for Decentraland is https://reddit.com/r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decentraland Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland (MANA) is a digital asset token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to purchase, sell, and trade virtual land and associated property in Decentraland, a decentralized virtual world built on the Ethereum blockchain. This virtual world is composed of parcels of land that are permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. MANA can be used to purchase land parcels, build virtual reality applications, and engage in other activities within the Decentraland virtual world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

