Wrapped HBAR Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.83 Billion (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0583 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped HBAR has a total market cap of $1.83 billion and approximately $145,807.43 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Wrapped HBAR

Wrapped HBAR was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,300,103,548 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,300,103,547.93449 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.05862236 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $45,806.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using US dollars.

