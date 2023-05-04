ReddCoin Price Down 16.9% Over Last 7 Days (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $10,721.15 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.45 or 0.00302849 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012236 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00018324 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001025 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000643 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003414 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

