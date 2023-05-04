Aragon (ANT) Price Reaches $2.89 on Top Exchanges

Aragon (ANT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. Aragon has a market cap of $124.65 million and $10.32 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for $2.89 or 0.00009887 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon launched on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 45,094,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aragon

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

