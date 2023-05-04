Nano Hits Market Capitalization of $106.37 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 4th. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for $0.80 or 0.00002733 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $106.37 million and $638,394.19 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,207.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.45 or 0.00302849 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012236 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.59 or 0.00536138 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00066519 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.70 or 0.00406392 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001142 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

