Oasis Network (ROSE) One Day Volume Reaches $26.73 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. Oasis Network has a market cap of $347.09 million and approximately $26.73 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for $0.0606 or 0.00000208 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,910.39 or 0.06540751 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00058508 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00037960 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00018324 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00020877 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006427 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000616 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.06119079 USD and is up 3.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $25,817,846.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

