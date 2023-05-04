Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) General Counsel Claire Poll Sells 80,376 Shares

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) General Counsel Claire Poll sold 80,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $207,370.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,979,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,105,982.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Verona Pharma Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of VRNA opened at $21.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 12.77 and a quick ratio of 12.77. Verona Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $26.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 0.19.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Verona Pharma plc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verona Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in Verona Pharma by 59.0% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 351,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after buying an additional 130,487 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $559,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Caligan Partners LP bought a new stake in Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $4,783,000.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.