Seele-N (SEELE) Price Down 25.9% This Week

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $5.33 million and approximately $291,486.01 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00026246 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019302 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00017938 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001082 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,214.38 or 1.00023398 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

SEELE is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

