Traders Buy Large Volume of Kraft Heinz Call Options (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 20,884 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 53% compared to the typical daily volume of 13,667 call options.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.87. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.23. The stock has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 83.77%.

In other news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,584 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 25.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,572,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,694,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428,520 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948,708 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $252,224,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

