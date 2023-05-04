Traders Buy Large Volume of Kraft Heinz Call Options (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 20,884 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 53% compared to the typical daily volume of 13,667 call options.
Kraft Heinz Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.87. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.23. The stock has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.69.
Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.
Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend
Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz
In other news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,584 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 25.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,572,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,694,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428,520 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948,708 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $252,224,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.08.
About Kraft Heinz
The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kraft Heinz (KHC)
- 3 Underperforming Nasdaq 100 Stocks Worth a Closer Look
- Unum Group Sure Looks Exciting: Jumps 7% After Lifting Guidance
- Hershey Hits the Sweet Spot with Sales, Earnings Growth
- Super Micro Computer Inc. Moves up on Solid Guidance and AI
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.