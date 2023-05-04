Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CMO Scott Fitzgerald Sells 4,000 Shares

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $164,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,258 shares in the company, valued at $585,861.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Scott Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 6th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 11,070 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $498,703.50.

On Friday, March 31st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 26,816 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $1,208,865.28.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 7,530 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $340,356.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $172,720.00.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Scott Fitzgerald sold 802 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $30,901.06.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 148 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $5,572.20.

Intapp Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $38.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.24 and a beta of 0.65. Intapp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $47.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.52 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 29.75% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Intapp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intapp during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Intapp in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Intapp in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Intapp by 460.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Intapp in the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

