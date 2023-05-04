AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

AVDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research raised their target price on AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.75.

AvidXchange Price Performance

Shares of AVDX opened at $7.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.97. AvidXchange has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $11.86.

Insider Activity

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $86.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.64 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AvidXchange will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Praeger sold 59,158 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $564,958.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,409,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at $89,862,071.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 950,000 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $8,550,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,979,292 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $161,813,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvidXchange

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVDX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in AvidXchange in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AvidXchange by 185.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the third quarter worth $78,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the third quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Featured Stories

