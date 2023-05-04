JMP Securities Trims Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Target Price to $61.00

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ECPG. Northland Securities lowered Encore Capital Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Encore Capital Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet downgraded Encore Capital Group from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.50.

Encore Capital Group Stock Performance

ECPG stock opened at $48.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.66. Encore Capital Group has a 1-year low of $43.65 and a 1-year high of $72.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($3.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($4.54). Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $233.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 552 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc is an international specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of debt recovery solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, and Other Geographies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

