Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Major Shareholder Buys $190,992.00 in Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Loews bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $190,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,958,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,707,116,195.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corp Loews also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Loews alerts:

On Monday, May 1st, Corp Loews bought 34,996 shares of Loews stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,394.28.

Loews Trading Down 1.0 %

L stock opened at $58.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $66.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.38 and its 200 day moving average is $57.83.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 7.21%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Loews by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 17,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Loews by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP boosted its holdings in Loews by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP now owns 13,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Loews by 1.2% during the first quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 36,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Loews in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Loews Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.