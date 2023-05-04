Kathleen A. Rickard Sells 77,424 Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 77,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $199,753.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,999,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,711.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Verona Pharma stock opened at $21.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Verona Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $26.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 0.19.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma plc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Verona Pharma by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,317,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,089,000 after buying an additional 267,990 shares during the last quarter. NEA Management Company LLC lifted its position in Verona Pharma by 9.3% in the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,584,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,076,000 after buying an additional 476,190 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verona Pharma by 73.1% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,047,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,583,000 after buying an additional 2,132,118 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its position in Verona Pharma by 54.5% in the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 4,249,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,434,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its position in Verona Pharma by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,875,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,137,000 after buying an additional 196,544 shares during the last quarter.

VRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 13th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verona Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

