Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $206.00 to $225.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

VRSK has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Verisk Analytics from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Partners raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $205.36.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $203.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $206.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.14. The company has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,954.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,056 shares of company stock worth $2,904,589. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

