Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SYNA. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $136.82.

Synaptics Stock Performance

SYNA opened at $88.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.56. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $81.13 and a 52-week high of $172.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.75.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.85 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 33.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $576,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,891,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $576,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,891,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $161,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,105,506.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synaptics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Synaptics during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 355.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 411.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Featured Articles

