Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) PT Lowered to $130.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Synaptics from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Synaptics from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Synaptics from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $136.82.

Synaptics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $88.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.75. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $81.13 and a 1-year high of $172.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.32). Synaptics had a return on equity of 33.67% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Synaptics

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $161,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,506.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $576,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $161,136.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,506.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synaptics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,790,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 864,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,234,000 after purchasing an additional 306,742 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Synaptics by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 251,313 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synaptics by 261.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 310,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,879,000 after acquiring an additional 224,380 shares during the period. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in Synaptics by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 688,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,139,000 after acquiring an additional 192,778 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Further Reading

