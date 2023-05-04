Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Raised to $86.00 at Citigroup

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EIX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Edison International Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $71.67 on Thursday. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.45 and a 12-month high of $74.92. The stock has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.00 and a 200 day moving average of $66.24.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. Edison International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Edison International’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 184.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edison International news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edison International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EIX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Edison International by 480.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,697,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,557 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $222,895,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after buying an additional 1,541,989 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Edison International by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,362,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,192,000 after buying an additional 1,345,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,417,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,633,000 after buying an additional 1,252,240 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

