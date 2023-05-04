United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target Cut to $256.00 by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $285.00 to $256.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on UTHR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $285.82.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $218.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.27. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $174.36 and a fifty-two week high of $283.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($1.45). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 17.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $1,834,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $29,811.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $1,834,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $29,811.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.79, for a total value of $1,396,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,519,881.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,005 shares of company stock worth $50,283,699. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 876.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 78,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,491,000 after purchasing an additional 70,101 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 257.4% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 33,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after acquiring an additional 24,072 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 171.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $3,099,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 55.5% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 169,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,056,000 after acquiring an additional 60,639 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

