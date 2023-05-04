SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SPWR. Truist Financial cut their target price on SunPower from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.27.

SunPower Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average of $17.18. SunPower has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $28.42.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $492.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.25 million. SunPower had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 3.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SunPower will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter Faricy purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $99,675.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 177,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,416.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in SunPower by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SunPower by 205.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in SunPower during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. The company provides fully integrated solar, storage, and home energy solutions. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.

