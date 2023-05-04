FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Given New $245.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FLT. Truist Financial lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $250.57.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $207.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.34. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $161.69 and a 52 week high of $254.87.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $901.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.03 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 44.21%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $908,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,258,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 7,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,068,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

