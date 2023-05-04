Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Robert W. Baird

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UDMY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Udemy from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.56.

Udemy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $8.65 on Thursday. Udemy has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Udemy

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Udemy had a negative return on equity of 41.24% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. The business had revenue of $165.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.81 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Udemy will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Udemy news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $157,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,841,648 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,136.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 8,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $79,133.28. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 254,964 shares in the company, valued at $2,508,845.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $157,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,841,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,136.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,232 shares of company stock worth $1,131,597 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Udemy by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Udemy by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Udemy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Udemy by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Further Reading

